LIGONIER — Kids poured out of school buses and families filled the restaurant’s parking lot for the opening day of Fashion Farm’s Pumpkin Fantasyland on Tuesday.
The farm, which has held Fantasyland for 47 years, tries to use it as an educational tool, making it a popular place for field trips. Part of making sure it helps kids learn is coming up with a new theme each year.
This year’s theme, “What are numbers for?” is no different.
“We’re there to entertain and educate at the same time, but it’s to highlight that math is important, whether you’re an artist or a chef or a scientist or a farmer,” Jason Becker, Fashion Farm’s corporate officer, said.
For the kindergarten class visiting Tuesday morning, this meant lots of counting — counting pumpkin seeds that they picked out of the gourd’s guts, counting numbers while playing hopscotch and helping a pumpkin painted like The Very Hungry Caterpillar find all of its fruit.
Teachers and chaperones got a refresher course on counting, too, making sure all their kids entered and returned from a hayride and ensuring no kindergarteners decided to explore on their own.
Of course, Pumpkin Fantasyland still includes old favorites, like the hall of presidents, which features a photo of every U.S. president and a coinciding, hand painted pumpkin with a portrait of each, or pumpkin doughnuts.
Outdoor games are available, too. Kids can go for a spin in a wheel, try to find their way through an arrow maze and play giant tic tac toe.
Becker said although the farm had good numbers last year, he can never predict how many people are going to come in a given season.
“You never know. It’s all related to the weather,” Becker said. “I can never guess. We just pray that people have the opportunity to come out.”
With a high of 87 on opening day, the weather has already been a wild card this month.
Pumpkin Fantasyland is open the entire month of October from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with general admission $3 each and more bundles available on its website.
There are also two event days this season, with Charlie Pumpkin’s Ag Day on Oct. 12 and Safe Kids Day on Oct. 19.
For Ag Day, local Future Farmers of America chapters will talk to kids and adults about far equipment and agriculture, and Ligonier police and fire will be out and about for Safety Day.
