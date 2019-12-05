I love jazz. So much.
So much, in fact, that I almost crashed my car because of it (don’t tell my mom).
Here’s what went down.
I was driving home from my parent’s house on Thanksgiving and listening to NPR, as I always do. There was a segment on where host Ari Shapiro asked a chain of musicians what other musicians they were thankful for that holiday and interviewed them.
One said she was thankful for Chick Corea, one of the most influential jazz pianists ever.
I, being a giant nerd, let out a classic Linda Belcher tongue click followed by an “Oh!” and immediately reached over to turn up the volume.
When I looked back up, I was coming up on a red light going about 30 mph. The speed at which I had to stop made my bag of leftovers jump out of the backseat and onto the floor.
But if you like jazz, you understand the feeling. It’s somehow different from other music, deeply rooted in American history and really done well by true geniuses.
I’ve always been interested in jazz, but I felt like I couldn’t really appreciate it or understand it until I took an intro to jazz class at Ball State.
I wanted to take this class so badly that I waited three years for a spot to open up in my schedule for it, and I’m very glad I did.
Not only did it help me understand the history behind the music, but it forced me to go to student jazz concerts on campus, which were extremely good and free, to boot.
The atmosphere at these concerts is casual yet electric. I remember dragging my boyfriend Bobby to one of these, and he was taken aback at the cheering, whistling and yelling during the songs.
That class opened doors for me, too. When I later worked at Indiana Public Radio, I found out Wynton Marsalis, one of the greatest living jazz traditionalists, was performing on campus.
I reached out for an interview and got to chat with him over the phone about the legendary jazz combos he used to play in and his belief in music being a part of education.
I had never been more prepared or excited for an interview in my life. What a treat it was to chat with him about working with Art Blakey, someone who helped launch him and other huge artists like Chuck Mangione, Thelonious Monk, and, of course, Chick Corea.
As much as I like the music though, I never got the chance to play it myself, even though I play a few instruments. To me, there’s somewhat of a barrier in learning how to play jazz.
You have to be dedicated to a lifelong study of musical scales and the circle of fifths, constantly learning from other musicians and able to improvise at the drop of a hat.
However, I can still appreciate jazz, and I’d love to get other people hooked on it, too. Some good starters are the ultra-famous Miles Davis and John Coltrane, not to mention the genre chameleon Herbie Hancock.
If you’re looking for something more modern, try out jazz co-op Snarky Puppy or solo act and boy genius Jacob Collier.
