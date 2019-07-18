LIGONIER — “I see a lot of body parts out there that I recognize.”
This interesting statement from Deb Imbody was in her acceptance speech as her business, Sports Spine Industrial Rehabilitation, won Business of the Year at the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce banquet Tuesday night.
When Imbody began working in Ligonier, she did not plan on being there forever. She started working in the city back in the mid-1990s. At that time, she was working at a contract company as an occupational therapist. But something unexpected happened.
“Someone went on vacation, and they asked me to fill in,” Imbody said. “Well, they never came back.”
That is how she got her start in Ligonier, and a few years later SSIR was created. Now, 21 years later, it was named business of the year at the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce banquet Tuesday. Imbody, owner of the rehabilitation facility, and Jolene Durham, physical therapist at SSIR, were present to accept the award.
“When Jolene finished her schooling, we kind of jumped out there and started our own clinic in the fall of ’98,” Imbody said. “We just celebrated 20 years last year. It’s been a great 20-plus years of working here in Ligonier.”
She credited Durham, saying that she could not have done this well without her and the clients that choose to go to SSIR.
“It really is an honor,” Imbody said. “We feel so lucky to have started a small business and have it be successful. To be in business after 20 years is an accomplishment. There are a lot of businesses that don’t make it. It’s because of the support of the community that we’ve made it.”
The two knew that they won this award because they were the ones who ordered the plaques, but when they found out they were surprised.
Durham was excited to have won this award as well.
“It was awesome,” Durham said. “We just love this community. I love my job. I know almost all of the people that come in for therapy. It’s very rewarding.”
This year, the chamber decided to have co-Citizens of the Year. One, Joan Cripe, was the emcee of the event and had no idea that she won. After Cripe announced all of the winners, the banquet was halted and Harlon Hite, Citizen of the Year winner in 2010, came to the podium. He gave a brief background about Cripe’s life such as her volunteer work with the Marshmallow Festival and Operation Foundation.
“She has gone beyond the call of duty with helping others whenever there is help to be needed,” Hite said. “That’s in the heart that she has.”
Some of Cripe’s family and friends came to the banquet, but she did not know why. So when people she did not expect to be there arrived, she said she was confused.
“I headed up this team. I’ve done it for a couple of years, and I’m on the committee,” Cripe said. “I thought I knew everything there was to know about the banquet. I guess I was wrong.”
She said it has been an honor and a privilege to live in Ligonier.
“I have met a tremendous amount of wonderful, wonderful people,” Cripe said. “…Almost four years ago I had a house fire. The community rallied around me and helped me tremendously. When something bad happens, this community rallies around. If I could just give a small amount back, it’s worth it. I thank you.”
The two other co-Citizens of the Year were Dan Campbell and Fred Campbell of Campbell’s Garage in Ligonier. The brothers retired from the company earlier this year. Fred was not able to be in attendance, but Dan was.
“To begin with, I am very humbled,” Dan Campbell said in his acceptance speech. “If it wasn’t for the Ligonier community, we would not have been what we were. I feel very privileged and very honored to service the Noble County Sherriff’s Department, numerous other departments and the general public.”
Dan Campbell was surprised by this award.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Dan Campbell said. “I am very humbled. If it wasn’t for our customers, we wouldn’t be here. At first, I thought, ‘What did I do to deserve this?’ It’s a humbling experience. You never think it will be you.”
The Outstanding Youth Award went to Titus Allard, a student at West Noble High School. He is the young man who performed abdominal thrusts on a fellow student he saw choking on his food. He has no clue why he was going to this banquet.
“I didn’t know why I was coming here,” Allard said. “My parents said to come here for a dinner so I did.”
He thought this experience is a positive one.
“It’s pretty cool to be here with everyone,” Allard said.
