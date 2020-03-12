WNMS recognizes second trimester character awards

Mikel Riegsecker is one sixth grade student who received recognition for honesty this trimester at West Noble Middle School.

LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School recently recognized its Pillars of Character award recipients for the second trimester.

Recognition is given in six categories. The categories are compassion, honesty, integrity, respect, responsibility and stewardship.

Compassion

  • Dylan De Luna Cortez
  • Sydnee Thompson
  • Meta Stringfellow
  • Alexis Esparza Munoz

Honesty

  • Pedro Araiza Alba
  • Mikel Riegsecker
  • Mia Becker
  • Zoey Zarse

Integrity

  • Marly Shrock
  • Brayden Skaggs
  • Summer Richardson
  • Ruby Clark

Respect

  • Caleb Huff
  • Alison Diaz
  • Alex Berrocales
  • Eduardo Manley

Responsibility

  • Aiden Replogle
  • Marcella Storms
  • Andrew Doege
  • Pedro Herrera-Rivera

Stewardship

  • Monserrat Martinez
  • Trinity Parson
  • Javan Hagerman
  • Cynthia Esperanza Trujillo

