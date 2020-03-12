WNMS recognizes second trimester character awards

LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School recently recognized its Pillars of Character award recipients for the second trimester.
Recognition is given in six categories. The categories are compassion, honesty, integrity, respect, responsibility and stewardship.
Compassion
- Dylan De Luna Cortez
- Sydnee Thompson
- Meta Stringfellow
- Alexis Esparza Munoz
Honesty
- Pedro Araiza Alba
- Mikel Riegsecker
- Mia Becker
- Zoey Zarse
Integrity
- Marly Shrock
- Brayden Skaggs
- Summer Richardson
- Ruby Clark
Respect
- Caleb Huff
- Alison Diaz
- Alex Berrocales
- Eduardo Manley
Responsibility
- Aiden Replogle
- Marcella Storms
- Andrew Doege
- Pedro Herrera-Rivera
Stewardship
- Monserrat Martinez
- Trinity Parson
- Javan Hagerman
- Cynthia Esperanza Trujillo
