WN teachers discuss pay with Rep. Abbott at Red for Ed rally

INDIANAPOLIS — When West Noble announced it would be closing for the Red for Ed rally at the statehouse Tuesday, Superintendent Galen Mast said he thought teachers felt a need to represent northeast Indiana.
That became apparent the day of the rally, when a group of West Noble teachers waited outside Rep. David Abbott’s door for time with him.
And they got their wish, West Noble High school special education teacher and track coach John Marano said Tuesday.
“We had a nice conversation with him,” Marano said. “He respected us and gave us his time.”
For about 30 or 45 minutes, Marano said West Noble teachers explained the problems facing the district, a big one being not enough funds to place teachers on pay levels that increase with years of experience.
“We have not had a substantial raise in 10 years,” Marano said.
In fact, with stagnating wages, Marano said he’s personally missed out on $15,000 that he would earn if the levels were still in place.
Abbott was not immediately persuaded, though.
“He didn’t always agree with our concerns,” Marano said.
Marano said Abbott, a Republican, pointed out that the Indiana GOP’s budget for this year allotted a 2.5% increase in school funding.
“He said, ‘We gave you 2.5%,’” Marano said. “Well, that’s kind of misleading.”
It’s true that West Noble received the additional funding. However, that money was used for an essential sewer repair for the school, not for money for classrooms.
According to Marano, Abbott also said schools could see more funding put towards classrooms if administrators weren’t paid as much as they are.
Aside from teacher pay, Marano said West Noble teachers also rallied to see a reform in state standardized testing.
“It’s so much more about the state testing that is just out of control,” he said. “It would be shocking if (students) had one week where they didn’t have testing.”
Overall, though, Marano made it clear that the Red for Ed rally was done entirely in the best interest of students.
“We didn’t just do this for us, but we did it for the kids,” he said.
