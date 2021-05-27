LIGONIER — Four volunteers will soon begin the process for serving the Ligonier Fire Department. The city’s board of works approved probationary status on Wednesday for volunteers Dakota Wroblewski, Bailey Sampson, Eduardo Villalobos and Kris Funk so they can begin firefighter training.
The board of works also agreed to update its Key Track time clock software. Clerk-treasurer Barb Hawn said the upgrade is in the capital budget and is estimated to cost $3,000 under budget. Installation and testing of the software will begin in June, but the system won’t be activated until later in the year.
In department head reports, water superintendent Jeff Boyle said the city will need to add a “P-FOS” test to its water-testing regiment, but the difficulty is finding one of the few labs which process that test.
A P-Fos test is used to detect a specific chemical, found all over the U.S., which is used in firefighters’ ATF foam, in Styrofoam, and in sprays and aerosol cans. Even though the chemical is being removed from consumer goods, it is still present.
Boyle also reported that fewer than 40 water meters remain to swapped out for new ones. The difficulty is in scheduling some factories or businesses that use water even when they aren’t running production.
Travis Brimhall said the new grills for the park have arrived and will be installed soon. Ligonier’s Splash Pad will open Memorial weekend. A disc golf tournament Saturday in Kenney Park will benefit Turning Point Alternative School. The spring soccer program is over and baseball has begun.
Brimhall said 20-30 people have volunteered for a work day in the parks on June 4.
