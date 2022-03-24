Ligonier — Check your March 22 Mega Millions tickets, because you might be $1 million richer today if you bought it at PAK-A-SAK in Ligonier.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the prize had yet to be claimed.
A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was purchased at PAK-A-SAK #25 located at 102 W. 4th St. in Ligonier.
The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, March 22 were 8-15-21-27-61 with a Mega Ball of 8.
Players win $1 million in the Mega Millions game if they match all five regular numbers, but don't get the Mega Ball to match.
The odds of hitting that combination are 1 in about 12.6 million, according to the Hoosier Lottery. That's sharply better than the jackpot odds — 1 in 302.6 million — but still no easy feat.
There were 3,704 winners in Tuesday's drawing, with the other 3,703 people outside of the lucky Ligonier buyer netting $16,402 in prizes.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.
With no jackpot winner on Tuesday, the Mega Millions estimated jackpot for Friday is $50 million.
The Mega Millions winner is the second $1 million lotto prize to come out of Noble County in recent history.
In May 2019, Avilla Liquors sold a $1 million Hoosier Lotto ticket, which the owner said was sold to a local resident who played the lottery often.
The region also had a jackpot winner, with an Avilla man winning a $4.9 million Hoosier Lotto prize in October 2020.
Northeast Indiana also had a smaller game jackpot winner recently, with a $722,500 CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold at Country Fair Shell located at 1811 N. Wayne St. in Angola in January.
For more than 30 years, Hoosier Lottery distributions have benefited every county throughout Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery has contributed more than $6 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund annually.
To learn more about the Hoosier Lottery, visit HoosierLottery.com/GivingBack and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.