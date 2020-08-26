LIGONIER — West Noble school board members got a glimpse Monday night of what the new West Noble Virtual Academy looks like in a Powerpoint-style presentation.
Curriculum Director Sarah Wilson shared personal interviews via video with a parent and two students and then used the same technology accessible to students to demonstrate the virtual lessons.
On the Green Room’s wall screen, Wilson navigated through lesson content on the Google Classroom platform for third-grade and eighth-grade students, showing where on the home page students will get morning announcements, register their attendance and chat with their teacher. Teachers record instructions and course content on videos, which are then posted as links on the page. Other links are for worksheets, quizzes, tests or extra activities.
Lessons are organized by the week, Wilson said, including special classes once a week such as art or music for elementary students.
Middle and high school students are given lessons for each class on their schedule. A guidance page connects students with their guidance counselor.
Students may email teachers with questions or to ask for help at any time. Google Meet allows teachers and students to see each other face-to-face and gather as a whole class for discussion and social time.
At the Aug. 3 meeting, board members had asked Wilson for this “day in the life” presentation about the virtual academy to better understand the online academy will engage and teach virtual learners.
Superintendent Galen Mast described the new academy as “build as you go” this year, with current lessons and knowledge to be stored for future use.
The meeting opened with a moment of silence honoring the memory of senior Anthony Reyes. Reyes, a soccer athlete, died Thursday, Aug. 20 in an Elkhart County crash when his truck went left of center and hit a tree.
“I don’t have words for this tragedy,” Mast said, before updating the board on the start of the school year.
Transportation had a few glitches the first day, which is typical, Mast said. Cafeterias and auxiliary gymnasiums are being used for socially distanced lunch spaces, and some students eat lunch in their classrooms. Nurses handled some cases of sinus infection and strep throat and well as monitoring for COVID-19. Mast remains in frequent contact with Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff.
Mast said feedback has been positive about the Monday-Thursday school week plan with Fridays for e-learning, teacher planning and sanitization. Other districts have contacted him to ask about the plan’s success, he said.
Board President Travis Stohlman thanked administrators and teachers for the smooth start to the school year. Board member Joe Saggars said he appreciated the grace shown by staff as school reopened.
In other business, the board approved the 2021 budget for publication, required before its adoption. Treasurer Barbara Fought reviewed Form 3, which includes tax rates, estimates for the current levy and the replacement of four buses in the more than $24 million budget. She said capital projects, which are prioritized by three levels, are listed on the district’s website.
The board adopted the 2020-21 student handbooks for all buildings and approved an agreement to continue the district’s partnership with Impact Institute in Kendallville. West Noble also partners with Wawasee Area Career and Technical Cooperative for vocational training.
The board accepted resignations from Rikki Huggett, data services, effective Aug. 7; Russell Emmert, middle school assistant cross country coach, effective immediately; Diana Broyles, WNP deaf interpreter, effective immediately; Sarah Venturi, high school freshmen class sponsor and high school Charger Care sponsor, effective Aug. 20; and Travis Howard, middle school football coach, effective immediately.
New employees are Katie Waterfall, seventh grade ELA teacher for the 2020-21 school year; Hailee Slone, middle school applied skills program assistant and Gwen Jones, data services.
Service agreements were approved for Aimee Shaw and Kelsey Grimm, high school homebound tutors; Sarah Kalp, sixth grade girls volleyball coach; Makenzie Teel, seventh grade girls volleyball coach; Krista Custer, eighth grade volleyball coach; Tyler Law, middle school assistant football coach; Jonathan Moreno and Cruz Belmares, middle school girls soccer co-coaches.
