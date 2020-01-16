GREENCASTLE — The DePauw Fall 2019 Dean’s List recipients have been named.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Then following local students were named to DePauw’s Fall 2019 Deans List: Elijah Gum-Hales of Cromwell, Alyssa Koch of Columbia City and Alayna Trier of Columbia City.
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle.
Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides highly personalized education in small classes, with 95% of its graduates employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation.
DePauw is ranked fifth for study abroad, and 80% of students receive academic credit for off-campus study, including internships, independent projects and service work.
The university is ranked in the top 20 for both graduate salaries and internship opportunities among private institutions, eighth for Fulbright Scholars, eighth for producing top business executives, eighth for graduate salaries, and second for Teach For America employees.
Graduates have a 90% acceptance rate for medical school and an 80% acceptance rate for law school, both well above the national average.
