LIGONIER — When you walk into 204 S. Cavin St. in downtown Ligonier, Gabriela’s European Desserts and More greets you with the smell of fresh bread and icing and a display case full of cupcakes that look like they’re straight out of an advertisement.
On Mondays, owner Gabriela Florea starts planning those baked goods first with a trip to the store. A focus this week was eclairs and cream puffs.
She shops around different towns to see which stores have the best prices for the ingredients she needs for that week.
She said that on average, she buys about 450 eggs a week.
Making those eggs into sweets is something Florea has been doing, in one way or another, her entire life.
Her baking history has deep roots in her family. She was born in Romania and immigrated to the United States 24 years ago.
She said the process of coming to the United States was tough, but worth it.
“There were a lot of applications and fees,” Florea said. “I think I paid close to $10,000.”
Growing up in a communist country was very tough, she said.
“We did not have television. It was all about them and only them,” Florea said.
When she was younger, her mother would always give her things to do to help out around the kitchen. That’s where she got her start baking.
This week was no exception to her baking story. On Tuesday, the goodies to work on were eclairs and cream puffs.
Everything about the eclairs Florea makes is carefully thought out, from the handmade dough that rises perfectly in the oven, to the icing and cream that’s just the right amount of sweet.
“You feel so proud of yourself when you try something different,” Florea said. “I didn’t go to culinary school, and when you see something come out that is better than theirs, it makes you feel better about yourself.”
“Some people say, ‘Well, Walmart also has eclairs,’ but I am not Walmart. Don’t compare me to Walmart,” Florea said.
Watching Florea work, it’s obvious her product is made with love. She painstakingly pipes out each eclair and cream puff, then lets them bake until golden brown, and later filling them with chocolate and handmade cream.
Sharing her baked goods with people has been a little more difficult recently, though.
Since COVID-19 started, not as many people have been coming to the bakery. Some members of the community have reached out with their support.
“I’m grateful because some people from this town come every week and buy something,” Florea said. “If they don’t buy something for themselves, they buy for other people, and that’s so nice.”
Florea wants to be involved in the community. From sponsoring events to having groups of kids from the Ligonier Public Library’s summer day camp come and decorate cookies, she likes being involved.
“When you do what you love to do, you don’t feel the pressure,” Florea said. “Sometimes, I come here in the morning and then look at the clock and it’s nighttime and I should be home.”
Florea posts on Facebook daily, with most of her posts warranting questions and compliments from customers.
“It’s the best free advertising,” Florea said.
Owning a small business in any small town is hard, Florea said. But, she’s come up with a way to keep her menu new and exciting.
Every month, Florea comes up with a new menu item, tries it out for a couple weeks and sees how it sells. If it sells well, she keeps it on the menu.
