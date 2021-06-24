LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County is pleased to announce Andrew Tom as the recipient of the 2021 Chuck Schlemmer Memorial College Scholarship.
This scholarship is awarded to a West Noble High School graduate attending a four-year public college or university with a college grade-point average of 3.00 or higher. Preference is given in the following order to students pursuing the field of study of social studies (or anthropology, economics, geography, history, political science or sociology) or those completing at least one season of cross country or track.
Mr. Schlemmer taught at West Noble High School for 271/2 years. He inspired students with his love of history and with his genuine concern and respect for the students in his classroom. He was a successful cross country and track coach with at least 25 years on the job, most of the time as a head coach.
