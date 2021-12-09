Dec. 13 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Dec. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
Dec. 20 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Dec. 21 — Cromwell Town Council, 6 p.m., town hall.
Dec. 22 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
JANUARY
Jan. 6 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Jan. 11 — West Noble school board, reorganization meeting, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Jan. 18 — Cromwell town council, 6 p.m., town hall,
Jan. 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.