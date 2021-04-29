LIGONIER — Users of Kenney Park will soon be able to cook out for their picnics with the addition of two new stationary charcoal grills near a pavilion. The board of works approved the purchase Wednesday.
The two new grills will be installed on concrete pads and have a container nearby to safely dispose of hot ashes. Each grill costs about $240. Park employees will build the forms for the concrete pads.
Parks director Travis Brimhall said the goal of having the grills is to keep families using the parks, with the added convenience of a charcoal grill for cookouts. He suggested installing the two grills in Kenney Park as a trial. More grills could be added in other locations if the demand is there.
Ligonier’s parks once had stationary charcoal grills, but they were removed years ago. The old grills were open in the front and were not placed on concrete pads.
That topic sparked a discussion on updating the signs for the park rules. Police Chief Bryan Shearer pointed out that the rules posted on the signs don’t match the park rules included in city code.
City attorney Steven Clouse said his review of the park rules in city code does not prohibit park users from bringing their own grills, either charcoal or gas. He will revise and update the park rules for consideration at a future council meeting.
In other business, the board approved Shearer’s recommendation to add two reserve officers, Eduardo Mendoza and Brandon Cox, to his force. The reserve officers have already completed basic training and other requirements.
Brimhall reported that the disc golf tournament played at Kenney Park was successfully completed. A cabin and three pavilions can be rented for events. The Color Run and the Farmers Market are scheduled for May.
