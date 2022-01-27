LIGONIER — A Main Street manager may be coming back to Ligonier.
A proposal by resident Daric Wiemer was presented to the city council at Monday night’s meeting about creating a new Main Street manager position that he would fill to help secure grants for downtown revitalization projects.
The position would be part-time and Wiemer spoke to council members about the job’s duties and responsibilities.
“I’ve been a member of this community for nearly 30 years and have been active with the park board,” he said at the meeting. “I started a software company here and I’m hoping to work as a community liaison working with the county and other local officials.”
He said he would be interested in doing this part-time as supplemental income and would work directly with the mayor on getting grants for the city.
“I want to help you guys better engage with people from across the county and state,” he said.
He is happy with the progress that city officials have made in recent years, but he wants to see Ligonier do even better. He feels the city departments could use more support through seeking grants and doing community development projects.
He said he’s had conversations with people within the community and they said they have interest in this position being created.
In response to the proposal, Clerk-Treasurer Barbara Hawn said the main concern about the new position being created is the salary amount. The city doesn’t have enough money in its budget to be able to fund this position fully, and most likely the position would have to be funded through grant money.
“Most of our city employees here make between $50,000-$70,000 per year plus benefits,” she said. “We wouldn’t be able to fully fund this position so you would probably have to seek other ways to fund it.”
Mayor Patty Fisel expressed her support for the idea and believes it would be very nice for someone to take on this position.
She said has talked to Wiemer on numerous occasions and it would more likely be a volunteer position unless he could get grant money to fund his position.
“Since I’ve been Mayor, I have looked for ways to revitalize the downtown area,” she said. “I pulled together the business association where we made some progress but it wasn’t enough.”
The city is still unsure of whether they will be able to fund a Main Street manager position. They may be able to provide some funding for the position, but ultimately will be up to grants.
She said the city does a five-year plan for its budget and that he will have to come back to the council about the idea around when they begin working on their budget plan for seeking city funds.
“He will have to seek out funds from us next year during budget time and we would be more than happy to discuss it with him,” she said.
In other business, the council gave official approval for a tax abatement for Sam Herchberger’s business.
The council discussed a potential project to be done on Commerce Drive near Kroger which would involve underground infrastructure work.
