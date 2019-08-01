LIGONIER — With a new head at the Ligonier Parks Department comes a new logo, too.
When he got the position, Director Travis Brimhall set out to try to make the parks department more visible.
First, he created a Facebook page for the department, where he posts about sports signups, rec center closings and the Farmers Market.
The page got a lot of reception, receiving 300 likes in the first nine hours it was live. Now, it has more than 560 likes.
Then, Brimhall thought the Parks Department could use a “fresh and new” identity.
“Ligonier Parks have never had a logo,” Brimhall said, “so I thought it would be cool.”
He reached out to a former co-worker, who works in digital marketing at the Burnworth Zollars car dealership, to get the job done.
Not only did she agree to help out, but she did it for no charge at all.
“I asked how much it would cost, and since it was for the city and the parks and the kids, she said she would do it for free,” Brimhall said. “That was awesome.”
Brimhall likes the logo, which he wanted to represent all that people do along the trails in Ligonier. A biker and runner, of which Ligonier sports lots of in the summer months, are featured in the design.
Not only does the logo identify the parks department, but it will help the community to recognize parks employees, too.
Brimhall said he wants to put the logo on uniforms for his employees at some point.
“I’m hoping to do bright colors, like an orange or a bright yellow, something so when they’re driving through town or they’re on their mowers, people will see them and that logo,” he said. “It’s just building that sense of community.”
The logo also has the potential to keep workers safe. Part of their job, Brimhall said, is to take care of yards that have been cited for neglect and lack of upkeep.
When his workers go out to fix the problem, they can sometimes be met with hostility if residents don’t know who they are. Having a logo can help the community quickly identify that they are there to help.
Other than the logo and Facebook page, the parks department is getting ready for the end of summer and the start of the school year.
The baseball field needs taken care of, but with the help of a newly added employee, Brimhall said he can start getting into the routine of overseeing operations.
“It’s going pretty well so far,” he said.
