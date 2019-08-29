LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation school board will publish its 2020 budget with a proposed tax rate of $1.94 per $100 of assessed evaluation. The board approved the publication at its Monday night meeting.
Treasurer Barbara Fought noted the advertised rate is higher than the tax rate that is likely to get final approval. She said the proposed tax rate is figured on 85% of the assessed evaluation in order to provide a cushion against a future economic downturn that would affect appropriations.
Fought said the proposed 2020 budget includes $375,000 for the Rainy Day Fund.
The board approved purchases to update the district’s mowing fleet and snow removal equipment, to be paid for from the 2019 bond issuance. New equipment includes:
• A multipurpose utility tractor with loader, forks and mower. The tractor will also pull the batwing mower.
• Two zero-turn mowers will be replaced, with the trade-in of a 10-year Kubota.
• Two straight-blade snowplows will be replaced by two V-blades from W.A. Jones. All snowplows will fit all trucks.
• An electric motor will replace a gas motor on a spreader.
In other business, the board hired Kristin Sprague as the receptionist for the corporate office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.