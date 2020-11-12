LIGONIER — The annual Sleigh Bells Craft Show will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Noble High School.
Many vendors and crafters will offer beauty and style products, health and wellness products, home decor, custom clothes, hats and aprons. Handmade crafts include puzzles, wreaths, candles and jewelry.
Customers may have a 10-minute photography session for $30.
Club sponsor Sara Bengston said the craft show has received approval of its COVID safety precautions from the health department. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks.
Proceeds from the craft show will benefit the West Noble chapter of Business Professionals of America.
BPA is a national, co-curricular, career and technical organization for students in middle school, high school and college business and technology programs. Students may compete at the regional, state and national le vels in more than 50 Workplace Skills Assessment Program contests. BPA helps today’s student become tomorrow’s business professionals.
