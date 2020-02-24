KIMMELL — Police identified the person killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Friday night as a 31-year-old North Webster man.
Dakota B. Fisher of North Webster was reportedly walking north on the right shoulder of U.S. 33 near Albion Road when he was struck and killed by a sport-utility vehicle. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the incident.
According to information released by the Noble County Sheriff's Department Monday morning, a Silver 2004 GMC Envoy driven by 42-year-old Jose Juan Medina Espinoza of Elkhart was traveling north on U.S. 33 approaching Albion Road when the crash occurred. The Envoy came around the curve near the intersection and struck Fisher, who was walking north on the right shoulder of U.S. 33.
The two-lane highway has a small shoulder on the sides of the lanes, but is not built for safe pedestrian use.
The weather Friday night was cold but clear, with no rain or snow in the area.
The Indiana State Police was contacted to assist with the crash reconstruction and toxicology results are pending at this time on Fisher.
Espinoza was given a drug and alcohol test, as is standard procedure with fatal car accidents, and both returned negative.
Assisting the Noble County Sheriff’s Department with the crash were the Ligonier Police, Indiana State Police and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
