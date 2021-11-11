LIGONIER — A new business owner in town is another step closer to purchasing additional property.
The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission gave approval at Wednesday morning’s meeting to move forward with the appraisal process for local business owner Dan Stuckman to possibly purchase parceled land next to his new waste transfer business, which is set to open next week.
Stuckman plans to open his new business, West Noble Waste Recovery, which will serve as a waste transfer station, at the Ligonier Industrial Park on Gerber Street.
Mayor Patty Fisel mentioned how Stuckman wants to buy four of the total 31 acres of land in back of his property for business use.
“We can’t just sell this small parcel of land to one person and leave the remainder of that land unused,” she said.
Committee members discussed about splitting up the parcel of land Stuckman is interested in buying. If they decide to split the land, they will have to market the remaining piece of land and try to sell it to potential buyers.
If the commission decides to not split up the parceled land, then Stuckman will have to determine whether to purchase the full land that includes nearly 13 acres of mainly wooded area in the back of his property.
“He has the choice of purchasing the fully parceled land or we potentially walk away with no deal,” she said.
The Redevelopment Commission will have to decide to continue with the proceedings and what parcel of land to include in the sale.
In other business, the committee approved funding for three tower clocks and LED lights for the city’s new fire station for $20,184.80.
