LIGONIER —The Community Mission Auction committee, whose annual auction has been held at the Community Foundation of Noble County in the past, is sponsoring a Pasta Night fundraiser on Saturday, July 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The drive-through event will be held at the Ligonier United Methodist Church’s Crosswalk facility, 466 Townline Road.
The proceeds from Pasta Night will help support two local missions: Common Grace, headquartered in Kendallville, and New Community Initiatives, headquartered in Ligonier.
Common Grace provides for the physical needs of people in need. NCI will target the purchase of backpacks and school supplies for West Noble students with its portion of the sales.
The Beauty and the Bull (B & B) Bar and Grill kitchen will prepare the meal. Ticket holders will enjoy a choice of two pasta dishes, salad, breadstick, monster cookie and water.
B & B is co-owned by Bre Whitney and Zachary and Victoria Becker. Whitney (the Beauty) is the granddaughter of long-time Community Mission Auction board member and supporter Charlie Tapp (the Bull) who passed away in December 2020.
Pasta Night tickets musts be purchased before July 13 and cost $15 each.
At the point of purchase, ticket holders will specify their choice of beef and pepperoni cavatini or chicken alfredo pasta. To reserve tickets, contact Sue at 574-518-0190 or Cindy at 260-894-1020.
Churches participating in Pasta Night include Church of the Nazarene, Dios de Amor, Stone’s Hill Community Church, Trinity Assembly of God and Ligonier United Methodist Church.
While there will be no auction held in 2021, the CMA committee appreciates the continued support of its efforts to serve the community and looks forward to what the future has in store.
