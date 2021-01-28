LIGONIER —West Noble school board members introduced discussion on two major purchases Monday night, but tabled both proposals for a decision at a future meeting.
Brandon Chordas, transportation and school safety director, told the board he plans to replace four school buses in 2021 with two 81-passenger Thomas buses, one 78-passenger Thomas bus, and one 14-passenger yellow Thomas minibus.
Three full-size buses and one white special-needs minibus would be traded in, Chordas said.
In response to a question, Chordas said the yellow Thomas minibus is equipped with stop arm and full safety equipment to stop traffic and pick up children on the street. The white buses are used for activities, transportation of vocational students, or special-needs students who are picked up in their driveways.
The price difference between the yellow and white minibuses is $2,000 to $3,000, Chordas said.
The board also punted a decision on the purchase of a new phone system to a future meeting. Mike Burke, West Noble’s director of technology, said the district’s current phone system was installed in 2009.
The district bought its phone systems and owned the equipment in the past, but Burke said the current trend is to use a lease program where the company retains ownership and the school district would pay a monthly rental fee. New phone systems are internet-based, so safety equipment such as fire alarms have to be hard-wired to a power source in case of a power outage.
Two companies, LigTel Communications of Ligonier and Applied Technology Group, or ATG, of Fort Wayne have drafted proposals for the board’s consideration. ATG is the current provider.
Burke said the proposals offer options for a zero down payment and monthly fee, or a one-time larger down payment and lower monthly fee.
Curriculum director Sarah Wilson and Superintendent Galen Mast updated the board on status of the district’s five-year Lilly grant, now in its last year. Wilson said the Lilly grant helped start the “Leader in Me” program, an SAT preparatory program, Link Crew mentoring program, college information meetings for parents and a coordinating partnership between the school resource officers and Drug Free Noble County.
Mast said that he and Wilson will be in a Zoom meeting with Lilly officials to propose using the remaining grant funds to implement a robust summer school program for students to fill in knowledge gaps created by virtual learning.
The school district also hits a milestone 6oth anniversary this year. Treasurer Barbara Fought said the first West Noble school board meeting was held Jan. 3, 1961, although the new high school wouldn’t be built until years later.
The Class of 1969 was the first class to graduate under the West Noble banner, Fought said, with the Class of 1971 the first to walk the West Noble stage for commencement. Fought said her grandfather had served on the West Noble school board.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Mary Calbeck, effective Jan. 14.
Isaac Weimer and Alejandro Munoz Briseno were hired as West Noble Primary instructional assistants at $9 per hour, seven hours per day. Weimer will work three days per week, and Briseno will work 83 days.
Service agreements were approved for grant-funded tutoring positions at WNP for the 2020-21 school year. Suzie Bohde, Judy Cole, Tammi Hicks, Mary Kiser Brian Shepherd and Danielle Sitts will earn $35 per hour. Griselle Campos, Ashley Croninger, Amanda Custer, Julie Hanna and Sarah Kalp will earn $32.50 as grant-funded tutors.
Grant-funded assistant positions will be filled by Maria Garcia at $12.83 per hour, Jenifer Teel at $12.40 per hour, Tammie Hursey at $10.65 per hour, Kari Brown at $10 per hour, and Jessica Hicks at $10.15 per hour.
Carlos Hernandez will serve as high school boys assistant soccer coach for $1,211.
