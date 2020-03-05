LIGONIER — In her State of the City address, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said she hoped the West Noble American Legion gets “on board” with the veteran’s memorial proposed to go in Pettit Park.
Later, West Noble American Legion Commander David Magnus came to the common council to ask what Fisel meant, and what exactly she wanted the Legion to do.
So, Fisel took an invitation from Magnus to attend the next Legion meeting and explained the need for more involvement in the memorial’s development, as well as updated the members on other city progress.
First came the location and visibility of the memorial, something Magnus and Legion members had been concerned about, since it’s proposed to be near the river on the northwest side of the park and not by the road.
Fisel addressed this on a personal note.
“If I’m going to the memorial to remember my dad, I really don’t want to be out on the corner. I don’t want to be where everybody can see,” Fisel said.
She also reiterated that she thought the location on the river might help with Memorial Day activities by having them all in the same place, rather than having to drive from the cemetery to the Martin Street bridge like they do now.
That location on the river is planned for visibility, too, Fisel said, with a planned boardwalk and lookout, part of the city’s trails project, near the memorial.
Some Legion members at the meeting said they were concerned, still, about visibility from S.R. 5, and Fisel said the city would be willing to work with them on signs and banners along the road.
Fisel also said people should be able to see the memorial from outside Pettit Park.
“When you see the light system that this project has, I don’t think you will be concerned,” she said.
But, there can’t be a veteran’s memorial without funding, and the project, in total, costs about $770,000, with funds held at the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Fisel emphasized that once the first of three funding phases was completed, a benchmark of about $270,000, momentum will push the development further.
“Once that first phase is in, and you see it, there’s going to be a whole lot more people that are going to get on board and want to see that finished and see it roll forward,” Fisel said.
Previously, though, Magnus had told the common council that the Legion Riders’ fundraising focus was on securing a new sign for the American Legion first, rather than immediately pouring funds into the memorial.
At the Legion meeting, Fisel presented a way they could get half of their sign paid for — through Ligonier’s facade grant program.
With that program, anyone living in the city’s TIF district can apply to get half of their building’s front, back, sidewalk, lighting or sign funded.
The maximum funding that grant program can provide is $15,000. So, a Legion sign costing as much as $30,000 could get that price half off.
To get approved, Fisel asked the Legion to fill out the correct paperwork and send a representative from the Post to the redevelopment meeting they’re asked to come to.
As far as the Legion’s involvement, Fisel said she needs a committee to oversee the memorial’s development, and stressed that this is a chance for Legion members to take the lead in this development.
“I’m not saying that we’re not going to do anything more to help, because we will,” Fisel said. “We’re going to do everything we can.”
Also, in Fisel’s view, having Legion members take the lead could mean better communication and fundraising opportunities with other area Posts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.