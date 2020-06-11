LIGONIER — Regular Marshmallow Festival attendees will have to fill their Labor Day with something else this year.
Marshmallow Festival President Margarita White announced via Facebook Thursday afternoon that the 29th annual Ligonier street festival is canceled.
“This year has been unprecedented for all of us and it was a difficult decision to be made. Unfortunately, we have found ourselves with no choice but to cancel the festival,” White wrote.
Weeks prior to this announcement, White told The News Sun that she and her staff would continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic to see if opening would be safe for her volunteers and visitors.
At the time, White was working on securing sponsors for the festival, originally to be held this year on Sept. 4-7.
However, in this week’s Ligonier Board of Works meeting, Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer said he met with White on Tuesday morning to discuss the festival.
“My recommendation was not to have it,” Shearer said.
His concern was that, with seeing new COVID-19 cases every day in the region, it would be dangerous to gather people on Main Street around places like the fire station and potentially spread the virus there.
“I don’t necessarily want to put them, our first responders, in that situation,” Shearer said.
On Thursday, White told The News Sun that she agreed Ligonier’s safety was paramount.
Having the festival while city services have to adhere to COVID-19 regulations makes pulling off this year’s event impossible, White said.
Although Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state lists that most things will be accessible by July 4, that isn’t without continued social distancing and sanitation regulations.
For example, if attendees were allowed to use the fire station’s bathrooms, someone would have to clean them between each use, a requirement that neither the city nor the festival has the resources to pull off.
White said there wasn’t any disagreement between herself and the city when it came time to cancel it.
“People don’t understand how much the city of Ligonier does for us to have the festival,” White said. “They do so much for us, and I agreed with them.”
The post on Facebook said the festival should come back next Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-6, 2021.
“Please be assured, we will be back next year, and we hope you will be too. We pride ourselves in offering a family-friendly fair. Your participation is why we succeed, and we want you to continue to participate as you have in the past,” White wrote.
Reception to the Facebook post Thursday was overwhelmingly negative, many frustrated that with the state in the process of reopening, the September festival seemed further down the road and would be safe to attend.
