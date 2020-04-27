LIGONIER — One person is hospitalized and another arrested after an early-morning crash on U.S. 6.
An alert was issued at 5:26 a.m. Monday to avoid U.S. 6 in Ligonier between Martin and Monroe Streets.
That morning, a man driving a car hit another person on a moped. The moped driver was seriously injured and airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The driver of the vehicle, who drove away after hitting the moped driver, was found and arrested later on in the morning, around 11 a.m.
The Noble County Jail had just received the vehicle driver as of approximately 2 p.m.
Preliminary charges against the driver are leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury. Charges can be enhanced, Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said, if the victim’s health worsens.
The driver did not sustain any injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The vehicle that struck the moped driver had no other passengers in the car.
No evidence of drug or alcohol use was found at the scene, Shearer said.
As of about 2 p.m., Shearer said he didn’t know the status of the moped driver’s injuries.
The road was reopened by 6:05 a.m.
Ligonier Fire and the Noble County Sheriff's Department helped with the early morning scene. Topeka Police assisted with locating the man who drove away later in the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.