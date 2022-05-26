LIGONIER — West Noble school board members split their votes on the approval of several policy updates, but ultimately passed them. Joe Hutsell, John Schwartz, Dave Peterson, Joe Saggars and Paul Fought voted yes, Travis Stohlman voted no, and Todd Moore abstained from voting.
Stohlman and Moore did not comment on the reasons for their actions. Board members had received their reading assignments at the April 25 meeting.
The policies included updates on definitions for professional and classified staff; anti-nepotism in hiring; a federal law that accommodates nursing mothers; two pages of technical corrections; acceptance of students from outside the district; and promotion, placement and retention of students.
Nepotism is the practice among those with power or influence of favoring relatives or friends, especially by giving them jobs. West Noble has family members on staff, but also has rules in place to prevent issues.
“West Noble has always hired family members who are vested in the community,” said Superintendent Galen Mast. “But they cannot be a direct supervisor.”
Two field trips were approved. Ethan Marsh will take the varsity boys basketball team to Indianapolis on June 25-26. Middle school band teacher Abigail Travis will take the band, orchestra and choirs students from the middle school and high school to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on June 1.
Three agenda items, a resolution and public hearing for additional appropriations and a bond resolution, were tabled until the June 13 meeting.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Timothy Howard, district maintenance technician, effective May 11; Hailey Fulkerson, elementary media specialist, effective June 1; Shawna Keene, middle school nurse and district charge nurse, effective June 30; Ashley Croninger, elementary teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year; Alicia Bartlett, high school Spanish Club sponsor, effective at the end of the school year; Christine DeVries, middle school NJHS co-advisor, effective at the end of the school year; Ashley Libben, middle school Writing Club sponsor, effective the end of the school year, Katie Waterfall, middle school Anime Club sponsor, effective at the end of the school year; and Rebecca Younce, middle school Canoe Club sponsor, effective the end of the school year.
Leaves: Jessica Lemler, elementary teacher, medical leave effective Aug. 22 to Nov. 17.
Classified: Tracy Pelfrey, primary school head custodian, effective May 24; and Robert Hoening, elementary custodian, effective May 24, for $13 per hour for 8 hours per day.
Service agreements: Karen Records, summer school food service, $16.40 per hour; Anita Furkis and Judy Mullet, summer school food service, $13.30 per hour; Bonnie Isaac, summer school food service $17.80 per hour; Laurie Carr, summer school food service, $13.10 per hour; Sharon bennett, summer school food service, $17 per hour; Lisa Shields, summer School food service, $13 per hour; Abby Murchand, summer school food service substitute, $14 per hour; Christopher young, Jodi Pensinger, Suzanne Campbell, Michell Beaver, Lisa Shields, Karen Records, Robin Powerl, and Pattie Seman, summer school bus drivers, $76 per day; Angelina Contreras, Nicholas Stoops, Jenna Hutsell and Luke Schermerhorn, summer technology work, $10 per hour; Tami Golden, Brenda Custer and Kenna Cross and Ashley Tippman, high ability liaison, $800 each; and Brenda Custer, high ability coordinator, $1,095.
Additional Staffing; English at the high school, a former middle school position: and math at the high school, a one-year temporary position paid through Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds.
