LIGONIER — Painting class and the Novel Points Book of the Month are among the activities on the March schedule at Ligonier Public Library.
The painting class is “Hop to It” for ages 5 through adult on Tuesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. Participants will create a bunny picture on a 9-by-12-inch canvas to celebrate spring. Register for the class by March 20; the cost is $5 for supplies.
The March book choice for the Novel Points discussion is “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn. The group will meet Monday, March 29, at 5 p.m.; no registration is required. Copies of the book are available at the adult desk.
Protagonist Anna Fox lives alone in New York City, a recluse who spends her time drinking wine, watching old movies, recalling happier times and spying on her neighbors. Then the Russell family moves in, a father, mother and teenage son, and they seem perfect — until the night Anna sees something she shouldn’t as she gazes out her window. Secrets are laid bare as Anna questions what is real and what is imaginary.
For children, Storytime has returned on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Groups are smaller to practice social distancing and registration is required. Children age 8 and older must wear a mask.
No registration is required for the Whirligig program on March 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Children can wear their pajamas to bring their special stuffed animal to the library for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover on March 23 at 4:30 p.m. They will make a little blanket for their stuffed animal friend and listen to a night-time story, then leave their stuffed animals in the library overnight. Stuffed animals can be picked up the next day, starting at noon, and kids can see the pictures of their stuffed animal’s exploits in the library overnight. Registration is required.
Hours at the Ligonier Public Library are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
