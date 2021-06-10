Today — Noble County Public Library Board, 6 p.m., Cromwell Branch.
June 14 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
June 15 — Cromwell Town Council 6 p.m., Town Hall
June 21 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
June 23 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
June 28 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
July 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
July 14 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall
July 14 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
July 15 — Cromwell Town Council 6 p.m., Town Hall (Note change of date)
July 28 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
