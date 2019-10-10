LIGONIER — Come this weekend, there will be one more way to remember Chuck Schlemmer.
The former West Noble cross country and track coach and teacher will be honored once again, this time with a memorial engraved stone and tree dedicated to him Sunday at 3 p.m. in Kenney Park.
The dedicated stone and tree sit near Kenney Park’s small pavilion, significant because that’s where his runners met before spending hours running together.
The stone reads “To Coach Schlemmer, for our grateful memories here and far beyond.”
Travis Brimhall, Ligonier parks director and former runner on Schlemmer’s team, announced at Schlemmer’s public celebration of life in August that this dedication would be happening.
Schlemmer was Brimhall’s assistant coach when he ran for West Noble. The memorial is perfect for Schlemmer, he said, because he loved nature.
“He was always checking out trees and finding four-leaf clovers,” Brimhall said.
The money to pay for the stone and the tree, which was bought from Fashion Farm, was pitched in from former Charger runners.
“Hopefully, it will keep the tradition and dedication alive through the West Noble cross country teams,” Brimhall said.
Schlemmer died in August from being hit by a U-Haul truck while riding his bicycle. He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after the wreck with injuries including a brain injury, broken bones and a collapsed lung, according to his family.
In a Facebook post from his daughter, Liz, she said her dad would be a tissue donor, although none of his vital organs could be donated because of the amount of time he survived after sustaining his injuries.
Tissue donation includes skin, bones, ligaments, corneas and heart valves.
Schlemmer coached at West Noble for 24 years. His girls cross-country and boys track teams won seven cross country championships and many conference championships.
He was named KPC Media Group Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year six times, in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2007, 2009 and 2010.
As for himself, he loved running, and in 2002 finished the Boston Marathon in 539th place out of 14,582 runners.
Schlemmer retired from coaching in 2017 but continued to teach social studies at West Noble High School.
The driver of the U-Haul truck, Ryan Gravit, 45, of LaGrange, was arrested and charged with Level 3 felony and Level 4 felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury with a prior conviction in the last five years.
