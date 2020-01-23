LIGONIER — A quick Wednesday morning board of works meeting had no new or old business on the agenda.
So, the meeting jumped directly to updates from department heads and comments from the board and the mayor.
Some department heads addressed clearing the snow from this past weekend’s snow storm. Streets, of course, had to be plowed, and departments worked together to ensure people could drive after the snowfall.
Street commissioner Mike Burdette thanked the others for their help.
Park Director Travis Brimhall said also thanked his fellow department heads for helping to plow at the parks, and he said he cleared snow from the track at Kenney Park, too.
“People seemed to appreciate it,” Brimhall said.
But, the job was “tricky,” since snow cover makes it hard to see where the track starts and grass begins. In the future, Brimhall said he’s considering adding some kind of markers to ensure his plow stays on the path.
Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle informed the board of works that he will be out of the office next week for an American Water Works Association conference in Indianapolis.
Building and Zoning Administrator and board member Earle Franklin said progress at the Park Meadow neighborhood on Union Street is chugging along.
Granite Ridge Builders, who are constructing the homes, is moving into the two-story, white show home, Franklin said.
Construction is continuing on two homes behind the show home, one of which is a spec house to be sold later, and one already sold and still under way.
“Things are moving right along,” Franklin said.
In Mayor Patty Fisel’s comments, she said Ruth Stultz Nursery School has told her they may be changing plans for the potential new school, and wondered what they needed to do next with the city government, since the school sits on city property.
City Attorney Steve Clouse said discussion should continue, but in general, Ruth Stultz should communicate before any work is done.
“There’s some logistics that need to be ironed out,” Clouse said, referring to doing work on city property.
Fisel also announced her state of the city address will be Feb. 10 at 6 p.m., preceding the common council meeting that night.
“If you want to invite anyone, you’re welcome to,” Fisel said.
