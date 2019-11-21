CROMWELL — Tiffanie Gudakunst was sworn in as the newest Cromwell town council member Tuesday night before the council got down to business for its regular meeting.
Cromwell clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley administered the oath of office to Gudakunst before small crowd of council members, town employees, family and friends.
Gudakunst replaces council member Bobbie Tevis, who recently resigned because she is moving outside of town. Noble County Republican chairman Seth Tipton appointed Gudakunst to temporarily replace Tevis on the council until Dec. 31.
Gudakunst was set to join the council in January after running unopposed for the seat of council member DeVon Miller, who did not seek reelection. She will be sworn in again in January, this time for her own council seat. Tipton will appoint someone to permanently fill Tevis’ seat in January.
Town marshal Michael Hatfield reported on a recent death investigation in town, where 14 dogs were on the scene near the body and created safety concerns for the responders. Hatfield urged the council to develop a plan to deal with animal control issues before another incident occurs.
Town attorney Jay Rigdon said the priorities are safety first, as the town can collect fees that might apply or determine any ordinance violation afterward.
The council approve Hatfield’s request to accept Michael Alexander as a reserve officer when he receives his certification in the pre-basic training class Nov. 30.
In other business, the council heard that the work is ongoing for the town’s compliance plan for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and that the town is ready to begin its demonstration period in January. The council approved a motion to have council president Jerry Pauley sign the letter of notification.
Josh Koontz of Atsbury Water Technology updated the council on pump maintenance. One life station pump will be pulled the week of Thanksgiving for cleaning and maintenance. The forced-main sewer line from the West Nobel School complex to the Egg Innovations hatchery has been cleaned, along with the meter that monitor flow in the line.
The council approved $600 to clean the sewer line under the railroad tracks with a “jet “ procedure that would take about two hours.
The council agreed by consensus that leaf pickup will continue as the weather permits. Council member Devon Miller said residents may have to be patient, as weather conditions affect the ability to use the leaf vacuum.
The council also heard that two inspectors from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management were town Monday for a water plant inspections. Among items on the list to correct includes removal of any pipe that may contain stale water, a key for access, and installation of vacuum breakers and backflow prevention devices. A written report will arrive in about 30 days.
The council also heard an estimate of $6,000 to $8,000 to empty the town’s water tower, inspect it and clean the inside.
