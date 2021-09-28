LIGONIER ― Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, trick-or-treating is going to happen during the week ahead of time.
Three days ahead of time.
The Ligonier City Council approved moving trick-or-treating to Thursday Oct. 28 for this year and made Thursdays the permanent day of choice when Halloween falls on a weekend.
Trick-or-treating will happen from 5-7 p.m.
Bryan Shearer, Ligonier's public safety director, said during the meeting that moving it to Thursday will help people know when trick-or-treating will be and the city won't have to adjust the date when Halloween falls on Saturday or Sunday in the future.
"It has to do with manpower and the amount of traffic in the city during the weekend, which traffic is up and the amount of manpower (at the police department) is lower," he said.
The city has made trick-or-treating on Thursday in the past and he argues it has worked out since traffic is lower during weekdays and there's enough cops on duty then.
Council member Chris Fought asked Shearer about the type of shift police officers have during Halloween and whether they just work regular shifts.
Shearer said the officers work overtime on Halloween.
"I like the fact that everyone is going to know when Ligonier's (trick-or-treat) is going to be," Shearer said.
Fought said he lives on Main Street and has had up to 1,200 children show up on the street during Halloween. He mentioned that kids from other towns like Albion and Cromwell come to Ligonier during Halloween, so it increases the foot traffic during the night.
With Ligonier trick-or-treating so far in advance — Kendallville is going on Saturday, Oct. 30 this year — the city might see even more commuting trick-or-treaters.
Fought said he'd prefer to have trick-or-treating on Halloween day to avoid having cross traffic and kids having to get prepared quickly after getting home from school to trick-or-treat.
"There were a lot of comments last year on Facebook on why the city isn't having it on Halloween day," he said.
Barbara Hawn, Ligonier's clerk-treasurer, said people would complain about the date no matter what day Halloween falls on and favored having a consistent date for trick-or-treating going forward.
Shearer firmly expressed his opposition to having trick-or-treating on the weekend, particularly on Sundays, noting the higher call volume the department receives on typical weekends.
"I think there's better times to have it for people and Sunday is not one of them," he said.
After the conversation, the council on the move with unanimous approval of the date change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.