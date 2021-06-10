MILFORD — The Milford Food Bank has announced its schedule for Grocery Giveaways for June. The schedule is:
Friday, June 11: Stone’s Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stone’s Hill Road, Ligonier; 4 p.m.to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16: Milford Food Bank, 111 S. James St., Milford; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 27: West Noble Primary School, 500 W. Union St., Ligonier; 3 p.m. until groceries are gone.
Please follow directions at each location, and respect each other and the communities of each Give Away. Stay on roadways and parking lots, and always find the end of the line on arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.