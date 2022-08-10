LIGONIER — West Noble school board members raised wages for its classified staff an average of 3%, pinning the district’s hope of filling 10 custodial positions on the new higher wage.
Classified staff includes custodians, instructional and program assistants, secretaries and food service staff. The board approved the increases for classified staff on a 5-0 vote, with David Peterson abstaining and John Schwartz absent. Peterson abstained because of a conflict of interest.
Superintendent Galen Mast praised his administrators for their efforts in hiring, noting that all teaching positions are filled and the district retained most of its teachers from last year.
However, Mast said the district has 10 openings for custodians in all four of its school buildings. The need is especially dire at the middle school, where one custodian is cleaning up the dust and debris after a major construction project over the summer.
Middle school principal Melanie Tijerina said 30 volunteers pitched in on Monday to help clean classrooms and ready them for the first student day on Friday. Volunteers worked in hot, dark conditions, as electrical power and HVAC systems were off, as contractors race to finish by Friday.
Mast introduced Marc Eash as the district’s new director of maintenance. Eash said he was a 1991 West Noble graduate, then served in the U.S. Navy in California for several years.
Board members spent the bulk of the meeting hearing a quick run-down of changes in the high school student handbook. They had reviewed the few changes in student handbooks for the primary, elementary and middle schools at a previous meeting.
The high school student handbook got a total makeover for the first time in several years, Mast said. The high school handbook covers policies for everything, including conduct, disciplinary options, driving rules, attendance policy, suspension due process, grading system, guidance, athletics as well as dress codes for boys and girls.
Board members took a multi-step approach to approving the student handbooks. The board approved the primary and elementary student handbooks with no further discussion.
Next, the board amended the dress code section for middle school and high school students with this language: “No costumes may be worn outside of approved dress up days.” The board unanonimously approved the language for both student handbooks.
Unlike the other student handbooks, the high school student handbook was presented to the board for the first time Monday night. Mast went section by section, quickly summarizing the language changes and answering questions before the board took action.
The board approved the high school student handbook 5-1, with Saggars dissenting. Saggars said he was opposed because he thought the board would vote on the high school handbook at a future meeting
In other business, these personnel changes were approved:
Resignations: Janet Routson, middle school head custodian, effective Aug. 1; Robert Hoemig, elementary custodian, effective July 29; Alouise Wade, primary school food services, effective July 29; Lorielle Miller-Phares, high school Apex program assistant, effective Aug. 3; and Randy Younce, high school science team leader, effective Aug. 3.
Leaves: Terri Peterson, middle school secretary, leave for 12 weeks beginning Aug. 9.
Certified: Aden Burke-Steiner, elementary teacher, $40,000, for the school years 2022-23.
Classified: Madison Doege, primary school instructional assistant, 184 days, 7 hours per day at $12 per hour, effective Aug. 11; Bobbi Leitch, elementary instructional assistant, 184 days; 7 hours per day for $12 per hour, effective Aug. 11; Kenzie Cockrill, middle school clinic assistant, 190 days, 7.5 hours per day, for $16 per hour, effective Aug. 11; Brandi Shultz-Wallace, middle school head custodian, $19 per hour as a transfer from the high school; Isaac Weimer, high school media program assistant, three days per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), $13 per hour, effective Aug. 11 to Dec. 2; Racheal Jeffery, elementary food service, 186 days, 6 hours per day, for $13 per hour, effective Aug. 11; Denise Hershman, charge nurse for the 2022-23 school year; Marc Eash, district director of maintenance, $64,150; Samantha Klages, primary instructional Assistant, 184 days, 7 hours per day, for $12 per hours, effective Aug. 11; Christopher Young, primary school program assistant for applied skills, 184 days, not to exceed 5 hours per day, at $13 per hour, effective Aug. 11; Taylor Shoemaker, middle school program assistant, 184 days, 7 hours per day, at $13 per hour, effective Aug. 11.
Service Agreements: Russell Emmert, middle school sixth grade team leader, effective for the 2022-23 school year, $1,050; Kenzie Cockrill, middle school clinic assistant, 2 days, 7.5 hours at $16 per hour; Charles Gross, middle school head football coach; Estil Pruitt, Tyler Lawson and Josh Gross, middle school assistant football coaches; March Eash, middle school volunteer football coach; Kristina Teel, middle school eighth grade volleyball coach; Kendra Replogle, middle school seventh Grade volleyball coach; Allison Mead, middle school seventh grade assistant volleyball coach; Ben Mead, volunteer volleyball coach; Sarah Hursey, eight grade volleyball coach; Brandon Chordas, middle school head cross country coach; Rudy Troxel, middle school assistant cross country coach; Makenzie Adams, middle school volunteer cross country coach; Kenzie Cockrill, middle school fifth grade cross country coach; Justo Pedroza, middle school head boys soccer coach; Salvador Reyes, middle school volunteer boys soccer coach; Jonathon Moreno, middle school head girls soccer coach; and Alondra Salas, middle school assistant girls soccer coach.
