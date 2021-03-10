LIGONIER — Ligonier's no stranger to annual safest city rankings, and the west-side community is back nearly at the top of the charts on a new ranking.
Ligonier was rated the second-safest small city — communities with less than 10,000 residents — by online insurance website AdvisorSmith.
Ligonier finishes just behind Berne, a small community with a large Amish population in southern Adams County, in the listing.
Other area communities also charted in AdvisorSmith's rankings. Garrett was seventh safest in the small city category, while Auburn ranked fourth among midsize cities with populations 10,000-50,000. Fort Wayne was fifth overall for large cities with populations over 50,000.
The ratings scored cities based on federal crime data to calculate a "crime score" based on property crime and violent crime rates.
"Using data reported from the FBI, AdvisorSmith found the safest cities in the state of Indiana. Our study used data on reported crimes reported to the FBI by cities and law enforcement agencies in the state. We calculated a crime score for each city studied by tabulating the number of violent and property crimes reported, and adjusting the scores for the mix of crimes and the population in each city," the study said.
Ligonier scored well with crime incidences of 3.2 per 1,000 for violent crimes and 6.2 per 1,000 for property crimes.
The violent crime incidence was on the lower end among communities in the state, but the property crime incidence was a little higher than other parts of the state.
That being said, Ligonier's crime numbers remain low and were lower in 2020 in part due to the pandemic.
Ligonier had no business burglaries in 2020 and residential burglaries remain under 10 per year. Thefts dropped in 2020, too.
The city has few violent crimes outside of simple batteries and usually less than a dozen domestic battery cases, although that number rose a bit in 2020 in Ligonier as in most places due to the pandemic causing additional stress in households.
“Overall crime is low and we hopefully we keep it that way,” Chief Bryan Shearer said when discussing the city's 2020 police numbers back in February.
Ligonier had previously held the the title of Indiana's safest city from a different online organization for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017, studies that were similarly based off FBI data.
The city did have a heinous double murder in March 2018, involving three people who came from Fort Wayne and leading to a man killing shooting two people and narrowly missing killing a third.
But outside of that extraordinary case, Ligonier has consistently ranked well in safety and had few major incidents.
