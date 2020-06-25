LIGONIER — It takes a village to clean up a village.
This past weekend was no exception — Ligonier’s citywide cleanup hauled out heaps of trash on June 20.
At the city’s common council meeting Monday, no new business was on the agenda, so multiple department heads took time to chat about how they worked together to pull off the cleanup.
Street Commissioner Mike Burdette said everything ran smoothly on Saturday.
In fact, so many people utilized the garbage service that about 25 people had to be turned away because the garbage trucks were filled to capacity.
Council member Doretta Wiegand complimented everyone who worked the cleanup, especially since June 20 had a forecast high of a sweltering 92.
“It was really hot that day,” Wiegand said. “They did a really good job.”
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel also commented on how smoothly she thought the cleanup ran.
“That was incredibly awesome,” Fisel said.
She also had hopes for a different way of doing it next year. Though it’s not set in stone yet, a new recycling plant run by Dan Stuckman might help quite a bit.
This recycling could take on the duties that city employees have had to do in the past. Potentially, it could close earlier on a Saturday and let people drop off their things there, Fisel said.
Other odds and ends have been cleaned up throughout the city, too, department heads said at the meeting.
Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle said he had followed through with cleaning one water tower, an important bit of maintenance he’s been wanting to do for a while.
Recently, Ligonier’s south water tower was taken down to have rust cleaned out of it and inspected.
“It was well-needed, the cleaning,” Boyle said.
That tower will be painted, but Boyle said he wants to wait for the inspection report to come back first so any important repairs can be prioritized ahead of paint.
Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer said he’s also seeing progress with the new fire station off Cavin St. in downtown Ligonier.
The construction manager, Shearer said, wants to start construction soon.
“They’re hoping mid-July, they’ll be in here moving some dirt around,” Shearer said.
In total, construction should last about a year to 15 months, according to Shearer.
Park Director Travis Brimhall said the Pettit Park Farmers Market is doing well, with so many people showing up last weekend they had to park in the grass.
Brimhall has also had to do some cleanup of his own in Kenney Park. After a storm came through, 20 trees were leaning or broken along the trail on the north side of the park that Turning Point Alternative School owns.
