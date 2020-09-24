LIGONIER — Everyone in Ligonier knows what October means.
This year, though, the 48th Pumpkin Fantasyland will look a tiny bit different than in years past, to keep visitors safe with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the most part, it’s going to be as usual,” Fashion Farm Corporate Officer Jason Becker said.
One big difference is that an old greenhouse has been removed, a barn was expanded and more open-air walking and shopping will be taking place for visitors.
There won’t be any school groups visiting this year, either, but Becker said he and the rest of the Pumpkin Fantasyland team still wanted to make the season special for kids.
The theme this year is “Mother Goose on the Loose,” one Becker said the farm had featured long ago and felt it might be time to bring back.
“It’s something to educate and entertain at the same time,” Becker said.
Attractions like the hay ride will have a restricted capacity to do social distancing, and more places around the farm are spread out, Becker said.
One difference this year that isn’t COVID-related is the variety of gourds Fashion Farm will be selling at the event this year.
Every so often, Fashion Farm grows a different variety of squash and pumpkins, and this year is no exception.
One offering people might be interested in is extra-large jack-o-lantern pumpkins, weighing in at 30-,40- and 50-pounds.
Those huge pumpkins will be individually priced, Becker said. For those wanting a smaller jack-o-lantern size, those will be for sale for $10 each.
The ticket package this year for hayrides, activities and the maze will cost $7.
Masks are required for entry this year. The Fashion Farm Museum is still closed due to the pandemic.
And, of course, pumpkin doughnuts will still be on the menu.
