City to deem property unsafe

LIGONIER — The acre of overgrown vegetation surrounding a dilapidated house just north of town is now on its way to being taken care of.
At Ligonier’s Board of Works meeting Wednesday morning, Parks Director Travis Brimhall said he was having trouble with one citation dealing with the yard.
To cut down all of the trees, vines and weeds, which were overgrown at 705 N. Main Street Brimhall estimated it would take his four-man crew about a week. The overgrown yard covers the house completely in spots.
The property has been overgrown for years, city administrators said, and the most recent homeowners are dead.
It’s become a renewed focus for the city because neighbors began calling Ligonier Code Enforcement Officer Mike Alexander and reported animals, including opossum, living in the brush.
Brimhall mentioned to officials during the Board of Works meeting that while cutting down bushes, he noticed that walls had fallen down inside the home and it looked like it was full of abandoned items.
Now visible from the road because of the parks department work, it’s obvious that the home hasn’t been maintained for many years.
Shingles on top of the home are disintegrating, and multiple holes dot the roof. The front section of the building is walled-in with plywood, and aluminum cans and other garbage litter the lawn.
A lattice fence that lines the property is falling down, too.
The Board of Works voted to have Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin deem the property unsafe and deliver the letter to family of the old owners, whom he knows personally.
Once the letter is delivered, the property will have to be repaired or demolished.
