LIGONIER — The Stone’s Trace Historical Society is in final preparations for its annual Pioneer Festival and Regulators Rendezvous this weekend.
The festival is open Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic site, 2 miles south of Ligonier and across from West Noble High School. Admission is $7 for age 12 and older; children age 11 and younger are admitted free.
Festival-goers will find free parking across U.S. 33 at West Noble Schools. A free shuttle will take visitors from the parking area to the Stone’s Trace Historic Site. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating for the entertainment.
Stone’s Tavern was one of Noble County’s first “commercial” structures. Built by the second white settler in Noble County, Richard Stone, the now- restored tavern was opened for travelers in 1839. The tavern was the center of activity for quilting bees and town meetings, and served as a post office, stagecoach stop, jury room, jail, dance hall and rest stop for the weary traveler or drover.
Due to its huge size for the time it was built and its location along the well-traveled trail between Fort Wayne and Goshen, the tavern quickly became an early 1800s landmark. It has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1984. It is also listed in the Indiana State DNR Historic Register.
The building was operated as a tavern from 1839 until about the time of the Civil War when it was sold. At the time, the towns of Ligonier and Wolf Lake were growing and each had a new hotel. The value of the tavern was lost and it was then used as a home and later as a barn. The historical society formed in 1964.
The festival is known for its historical entertainment, demonstrations of pioneer crafts and skills, special exhibits on such topics as the Lewis & Clark Expedition or the Civil War, Regulators Rendezvous and a children’s educational area.
Historical Society member Janet Sweeney serves as coordinator for vendors and volunteers for the festival. She said many favorite performers and vendors are returning, along with some new ones.
Soarin’ Hawk, a raptor rehabilitation organization, is one of the new educational events. Handlers will bring live educational birds to the festival from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the children’s area.
Larry Werline will bring his first-person interpretation of General Ulysses S. Grant to the festival for the first time. A Civil War general, Grant was elected as the 18th U.S. president. Werline has portrayed Grant for 20 years, presenting programs at museums, schools, reenactments and at the Abraham Lincoln Museum in Springfield. Ill.
A Victorian Tea Party for Young Ladies, with Andrea Duesler presiding, is also new to the festival.
“We want to begin to give attention to the latter period of Stone’s Trace” in the pre-Victorian period, Sweeney said.
Stone’s Trace had several owners after founder Richard Stone sold the property about the time of the Civil War. Cyrus Kimmell built the prominent brick home on the Stone’s Trace site in the mid-1860s, just before the pre-Victorian period.
Also new this year is a frontier gathering for a worship service on Sunday morning, provided by the Rev. Thomas Sabel and Living Water Lutheran Church of Wolf Lake.
A new event in the Civil War area is a military funeral service, conducted by the “Civil War Mortician,” Craig Malone. The service is for a young man who was the fifth son of a Massachusetts mother. Abraham Lincoln will read his letter to her and a flag will be presented.
The Stone’s Trace Regulators are charter members of the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association and were formed in 1977.
Members encourage and advance the organized shooting of black powder muzzle loading firearms. Many club members have been recognized on a national level for their shooting abilities.
The organization offers many opportunities to participate in black powder shooting activities using muzzle loaders. There are monthly club shoots, which can vary from woods walks and novelty targets to paper targets and steel clangers. During the warmer months the organization has line match shoots, which are paper targets and are shot at the 25, 50 and 100 yard shooting range. The range is open for member use only.
The Stone’s Trace Regulators Fall Rendezvous, in conjunction with the Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival, is a time when member families gather and camp in a pre-1840, reenactor style.
Performance schedule
Saturday
9 a.m.: Opening Ceremony, Flag Raising and National Anthem, Indiana 144th Regulators
9:10 a.m.: Hand Hewn
10:10 a.m.: Shakin’ Hammers
11:10 a.m.: Applejack Cloggers
12:10 p.m.: Andrienne Frailey
1:10 p.m.: Shakin’ Hammers
2:10 p.m.: Hand Hewn
3:10 p.m.: Abe Lincoln
4:10 p.m.: Adrienne Frailey
5 p.m.: Closing Ceremony and Flag Lowering
Sunday
10 a.m.: Opening Ceremony, Flag Raising and National Anthem, Indiana 144th Regulators; Frontier Gathering with the Rev. Thomas Sabel and Living Water Lutheran Church.
11:15 a.m.: Liz & Mark
12:15 p.m.: Towpath Players
1:15 p.m.: Abe Lincoln
2:15 p.m.: Liza & Mark
3:15 p.m.: Inclognito Cloggers
4 p.m.: Closing Ceremony and Flag Lowering.
