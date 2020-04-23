LIGONIER — West Noble’s school board has learned from gym floor complications a few years ago.
So now, when considering a letter of intent letting EMCOR install more than $700,000 worth of security cameras and to wire doors, the board is proceeding with caution.
At Monday night’s meeting, the board had a lengthy discussion with EMCOR about terms of its contract with the school.
Board members Kathy Hagen and Joe Saggars attended the meeting via Zoom, as did EMCOR representatives.
The contract in question detailed that EMCOR could complete installation within 18 months. EMCOR representatives pointed out the timeline was long to account for any setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic.
Multiple board members brought up concerns that the contract lists no liquidated damages clause, which would penalize EMCOR if they didn’t stick to the contract.
That penalty could happen if EMCOR were to go over the allotted time allowed in the contract.
“After the gym floor fiasco, I don’t want to do another one without one,” board member Dave Peterson said of liquidated damages.
The caution arises from 2017, where West Noble High School’s gym floor installation ran two months longer than expected, forcing the high school volleyball season to be played at the middle school.
Superintendent Galen Mast told the board that EMCOR is a company West Noble schools have worked with previously, and one other superintendents see as reputable.
At the end of discussion, the board set terms that approval to move forward required the installation to be finished by Dec. 31 of this year.
Out of seven board members, two abstained, one voted no and four voted yes.
Those who abstained included Todd Moore, who said he wasn’t at previous meetings when the project was discussed, and Peterson, who personally knows EMCOR’s owner.
Approval came from John Schwartz, Hagen, Travis Stohlman and Joe Saggars.
Saggars said his vote was a yes “only because it’s not a physical building.”
After the vote, Superintendent Galen Mast said he would be continuing to work on the school’s letter of intent to complete the work with EMCOR.
The board also approved the consent agenda, but tabled approval of an alternative credit for physical education in the 2020-21 school year since it was new to the board.
The personnel report, also approved unanimously, was made up of one retirement, one teacher hire, a few classified staff hires and money paid for service agreements.
Technology Director Jan Lehman retired after 29 years at West Noble, and Crystal Herrera was hired as a high school Spanish teacher for the 2020-21 school year.
“I’m excited to get her on board at West Noble,” board member Kathy Hagen said of Herrera.
Classified staff approved were:
Jennifer Cochran as a bus driver from March 3, 2020 through the end of the 2019-20 school year and as a vocational/activity bus driver for approximately two hours per day.
Michelle Beaver for a dual bus route from March 3, 2020 through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Tim Rigsby, high school custodian position at $11 per hour for eight hours per day.
Mary Calbeck as a primary school custodian position at $11 per hour for eight hours per day.
Service agreements included one payout of $1,130 to Bettina Anderson as yearbook sponsor for the 2019-20 school year and eight payments to dual credit teachers.
Jeff Anders, Doug Brown, Jonathan Foreman, Donna Hoff, Khara Kimmel, Monte Mawhorter, Susan Stackhouse and Randall Younce all received $250 for a second trimester dual credit stipend.
Curriculum Director Sarah Wilson also reported that eLearning participation has been going well.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12.
