LIGONIER — Socks are a great way to warm up on a cold winter night, and they can also help lift the spirits of a community.
The Ligonier Recreation Center along with the Ligonier and Cromwell libraries are conducting a West Noble Schools Sock Drive as part of the annual “Warm Up a Charger” school winter clothing drive.
The drive, which runs until Jan. 31, benefits local primary, elementary, middle and high school students.
Those wishing to help may donate athletic socks, white or black, in youth sizes primarily or winter socks in various colors of all sizes.
Other new or gently used winter clothing items can be donated, too.
Money can also be donated. Funds will be used for hygiene items and other day to day necessities as determined by school nurses.
For more information, contact the rec center at 894-7344, the Ligonier Public Library at 894-4511 or the Noble County Public Library’s Cromwell branch at 856-2119.
