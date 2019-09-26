To the editor:
A grateful thank you is extended to all who supported the “2019 Community Mission Auction” on Saturday August 17th. The “unity” of 7 churches working together is a blessing beyond words!
Thank you to the Community Foundation of Noble County for the use of their facilities. Auctioneers: Charlie Tapp, Jim Zimmerman Elvie Frey… and his stage. Also Noble County Disposal, Avail Portable Toilets from Topeka, and financial support from Susan Yoder, Star of the West, Hayes & Mead Dentistry.
Thank you to each of these businesses who gave to the auction.
Ligonier – Ace Hardware, Annie Oakley Enterprises, Auto Zone, Ben Glacer Automotive, Charger House, Chinese Buffet, Dari Point, Dairy Queen, Daniel’s Café, El Pacifico, El Paraiso, E& S Merchandise, Fashion Farm/CountryScapes, Grounded Coffee House, J th Inc., Leti’s Tacos, and Ligonier Animal Clinic. Also Ligonier Dental Care, Ligonier Sports and Rec Center, Owens Market, NAPA, Panaderia y Pasteleria Jalisco, Pizza Hut, Stone’s Hill Community Church, Subway, Tire Star, Shed Time, Tractor Supply, Vanessa’s Unisex Salon and Yeager’s Funeral Home.
Shipshewana: Schrock Shoppes. Goshen: Digistitch and Reeds Mowing. Wawaka: Lecount’s Strawberry Farm.
Topeka: Ace Hardware, Animal Clinic of Topeka, B J Burritos, Emma Warehouse, Mullets Machinary, Tiffany’s, Topeka-do-it Best-Hardware, Topeka Pharmacy, Tower Ribbon, Yoder Farm Service and Yoder Popcorn.
Kendallville: Cole Center YMCA, Culligan, Krogers, Pizza Hut and Strand Theater.
Albion: Kountry Kitchen and Truelove Farm Machinery.
Wolcottville: Beauty & the Bull. And Millersburg: Sweet Corn Charlie.
Thank you to all the workers, bakers, bidders, buyers and countless individuals who donated items to make this event possible and successful.
$12,043 from the auction and $3316 from the taco sales was given to help build God’s Kingdom locally, nationally and worldwide.
You are appreciated!
Ligonier Church of the Nazarene
Dios de Amor
Ligonier United Methodist Church
Stone’s Hill Community Church
Strong Tower Worship Center
Trinity Assembly of God
Zion Comunidad Cristiana
Sue Lindsay, Secretary
