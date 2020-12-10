LIGONIER — New security cameras have been installed at the sites of Ligonier’s municipal water towers in the wake of a recent vandalism of one of the structures.
Nearly a month ago, municipal workers responded to reports that the city’s North Tower had been struck by gunfire from an unknown source and was leaking. The damage has since been fixed, but because there were no cameras installed at the time of the shooting, police have no leads on any suspects.
The city’s insurance provider covered the full cost of repairs, which came to about $5,000.
Jeff Boyle, Ligonier’s water superintendent, said while he’s heard of water towers being shot at in other northern Indiana towns, Ligonier has never had any issues with water department property being damaged prior to the recent incident.
“I’ve been here 38 years and this is the first time we’ve had any issues like this,” he said.
The new security cameras have been patched into the network of more than 30 cameras that the city currently maintains around its various utilities’ properties. City officials say they hope that beefing up surveillance in the area will deter future acts of vandalism.
The vandalism was first disclosed to the public at the Nov. 9 Ligonier City Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.