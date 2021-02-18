CROMWELL — Cromwell’s leaders learned more Tuesday night about their options for waterworks improvement projects and funding resources.
Town engineer Casey Erwin of DLZ summarized seven projects that could be part of an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant application. The council will need to decide whether to upgrade and repair its utilities, or build a new infrastructure that will operate for 20 years or more, Erwin said.
Projects include improving the existing water treatment plant with minimal upgrades and using the existing filter; building a new water treatment plant designed to last for 20 years; upgrade both wells with new pipes, lines and adapters; rehabilitate the mid-1970s water tower or install a new water tower and remove the old one; replace fire hydrants; and replace existing water meters with new-technology meters that can be read from the street.
The town has already begun replacing water meters with the upgraded model.
Erwin said maintaining water service during construction is one advantage of building a new water treatment plant alongside the existing one or installing a new water tower beside the old one.
Funding resources could include a stand-alone OCRA grant, which requires a 20% match, or a combination of grants, loans and a bond issue, Erwin said. Applying for an OCRA grant this year could make the funds available in 2022.
Council president Jerry Pauley said he will work with BakerTilly, the town’s utilities rate consultant, to determine what the mix of projects could be and how water rates will be affected.
Pauley and council member Tiffanie Gudakunst directed Erwin to upgrade the town’s wellhead protection plan for $1,500 in preparation for the OCRA grant application. Council member Cheryl Watts was absent because she was on vacation.
The council approved a quote of $800 for seamless gutters for the wastewater treatment plant. The gutters will be installed after a new metal roof is completed later this spring.
The council also agreed to spend $500 to order spare parts for the town’s four lift stations. Town utilities manager Josh Koontz of Astbury said having the parts on hand would shorten the time the wastewater system would be out of service if a breakdown occurred.
Representatives from Big C Lumber in Cromwell and Miller Construction attended the council meeting to speak about plans for a new building on the lumber company’s property.
The pole building is planned on the footprint of a former building that once existed on the site, the representatives said, but a WPA-era storm sewer runs straight north through the center of the property.
The former building sat right on top of the storm sewer, which is installed very deep and empties into a nearby ditch. No records of an easement have yet been discovered, raising a question access to the drain if maintenance is needed.
City attorney Jay Rigdon said he will do research to find any easement records before the March meeting.
If there are no records of an easement, the town and Big C would have to work out an agreement for access to the storm drain, or form a plan to relocate the drain away from the new building.
