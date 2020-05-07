LIGONIER — It’s tough out there for teachers right now.
While they’re not counting heads at school anymore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning is still underway.
But, although this week is Teacher Appreciation Week, some West Noble Middle School teachers are saying they feel the love from their fellow teachers and administrators alike throughout the whole year.
Shaina Liv Lescano, the school’s orchestra teacher, is finishing out her first year at West Noble and her second year teaching total.
Obviously, this isn’t how she envisioned her first year in Ligonier ending, but she’s still able to drill down on some assignments with her students for the end of the year.
“Most of my assignments have been focused on music theory,” Liv Lescano said, giving her students a chance to go more in-depth with rhythm counting and key signatures than they might have been able to in class.
Participation has been good, she said, not only with assignments, but with video chat check-ins she’s been doing with her students, too.
“I miss them a lot, so I wanted to reach out to them,” Liv Lescano said. “I think it helps break up their day.”
That work with students and reaching beyond basic responsibilities isn’t going unnoticed by West Noble Middle School during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Each teacher at West Noble Middle received a free coffee from Grounded Coffee House from administration as a token of thanks for their work.
“It’s a really sweet gesture that is worth way more than a cup of coffee,” Liv Lescano said.
Not only does she feel support from administration right now, but Liv Lescano said she feels supported by the teachers in her building, too, especially ones that can show a newer teacher the ropes with no judgment.
That’s crucial right now, when teachers and students alike are dealing with ending the year without in-person goodbyes for their class.
“It’s really nice to have coworkers that are vulnerable,” Liv Lescano said. “It hits me differently every day.”
Plus, Liv Lescano feels her peers are setting good examples of how she can better herself for her students, too.
A couple of those more veteran teachers who could show the ropes are sixth grade math teachers Travis and Stacey Steele, who are married to each other.
Travis has taught at West Noble schools for 20 years, and Stacey for 24.
As the only sixth grade math teachers, the pair is now teaching numbers skills from their home.
“We basically have a similar schedule,” Stacey said. “We research with each other.”
Overall, e-learning has been going smoothly for them — except when students would rather go outside than do schoolwork, of course.
“When the weather’s better, I feel like they’re not doing it as much,” Travis said.
Even so, Travis thought West Noble’s transition to e-learning has gone well, possibly better than other schools that haven’t had as much experience with distance education.
“It helps that we had e-learning in the past before this all happened,” Travis said.
Travis and Stacey appreciated their Grounded coffee from administration, but what might have been better was the West Noble teacher parade last month that went through Kimmell, Cromwell, Ligonier and Wawaka.
And, to give that appreciation back, the pair also volunteer Wednesday nights for food handouts at the school.
