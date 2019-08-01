LIGONIER — The end of the summer is bringing updates here and there to Ligonier.
At the Board of Works meeting July 24, city officials approved a number of improvements to different departments, including a new air compressor and a raise for an employee.
The air compressor is for the water department. Previously, the board said Ligonier Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle described the need for a new one.
At its meeting, the board reviewed three quotes for air compressors, and at Boyle’s recommendation, approved the least expensive one, since all the products were similar.
“They were all comparable,” Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said.
The city bought the air compressor for $1,839.99.
The board also approved a raise for the wastewater department’s newest employee. The department’s Facility Manager and Operator Kenny Sprague said his employee had completed his Commercial Driver’s License.
All employees who earn their CDL get a $1 per hour raise, Sprague said. The board approved the heightened wage, effective the employee’s next pay period.
Other department heads updated the board on their progress on individual projects, too.
Street Commissioner Mike Burdette said he and his crew were busy weed eating curbs and taking care of sidewalks to prepare for the start of school in August.
He said his 50/50 sidewalk program, where Ligonier residents apply for their sidewalk to be repaired and split the cost with the city, was going well.
At the meeting, Burdette said the street department only had one more property to repair, but people could still put in applications and get quotes for how much it would be to fix their sidewalks through the end of July.
The next meeting of the Board of Works differs from the regular city calendar. It will meet again at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.