CROMWELL — The future of the Cromwell Days Festival may be in jeopardy, despite good entertainment and attendance, if its organizers can’t find more volunteers.
Cromwell council member Tiffanie Gudakunst, who also serves on the festival committee, said Tuesday night that the September festival was a success, but just four committee members did all the work for the two-day event.
“We just have to have more help,” Gudakunst said. “Or the festival can’t go on.”
The festival had behavior problems, too. During the public comment time, a woman representing the Cromwell United Methodist Church told the council that two issues surfaced during a tractor pull held near the church property.
People attending the tractor pull filled up the church’s nearby trash bin because there were no trash receptacles at the event, she said.
There were also no port-a-potties at the pull, either. The church representative said she witnessed two men urinating on church property instead of walking a few blocks to use the port-a-potties placed downtown. She suggested the town place trash containers and port-a-potties at the tractor pull site, or post signs directing people to use the ones downtown.
“This is not our responsibility. The town needs to do something,” she said.
Gudakunst agreed, and said she will bring the issues to the festival committee.
In other business, the town council passed a resolution approving the 2022 budget and agreed to give a contribution of $1,000 to the Noble County Economic Development Corp. as requested.
Town attorney Jay Rigdon reported he has delivered the sewer right-of-way easement agreement to Big C Lumber, but has received no response from the company. The business is constructing a new building over a storm sewer line that runs across the property. The agreement spells out how the town and business will share responsibilities and costs, should the line ever need to be repaired.
Rigdon and the council also will to review the water tap-in ordinance and update any outdated language.
The town’s water rehabilitation project had no new updates, but is marking time while a financing package is being developed.
Josh Koontz of Astbury reported on emergency repairs made to Well No. 3 by Peerless. The council approved its share of the bill, $17,768, plus an additional cost of $2,940 for two extra trips made by Peerless employees.
Koontz will also order 10 replacement meters to have on hand, given current supply issues and shipping delays. The town recently replaced several meters that failed, leaving just four meters in the town’s inventory.
The Indiana Department of Transportation continues to work on plans for a culvert replacement on S.R. 5. Casey Erwin of DLZ said INDOT will do another “pothole” to confirm the location of utilities buried at the site.
Erwin said several items are due by Dec. 1 for the Community Crossings street projects on Senior Way and Park Drive. The paving projects will take place in summer 2022.
