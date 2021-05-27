LIGONIER — Tourists who stop at the Ligonier Visitor Center will be able to see how they measure up to a 6-foot mural of a Ligonier Beverage Company pop bottle — and maybe snap a selfie or two as a souvenir.
Mural artist Kelly Meredith of northern Wisconsin began work Tuesday morning on the mural board, mounted next to the door of the visitor center.
Meredith, a full-time mural artist in Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Minnesota, has created several of Ligonier’s murals in the downtown area.
Meredith said a 6-foot mural is a considerably smaller project than she is used to. She expected to finish it Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Meredith was using a hair dryer to speed the drying of the house paint she was using on the mural.
“The humidity is a little more today,” she said as she taped around the “Ligonier Beverage Co.” logo on the mural. The tape makes for straight, clean lines.
Betty Peterson, one of the founders of Ligonier’s mural project and the visitor center, said that Ligonier historian Jerry Blanchard suggested the idea of the bottle mural as the site for a photo op at the visitor center.
Peterson said she got some history of the Ligonier Beverage Co. from Randy Holden, the son of company owner Dean Holden. Randy now lives in Florida.
Dean Holden came home in 1947 from serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He bought the Ligonier Beverage Co. from Hamilton “Ham” Green.
The pop was bottled on the east edge of Lyon & Green Leaf Mill property, which is now Star of the West.
Ligonier’s pop was delivered all around the area, including Lake Wawasee. Ligonier historian Earl Franklin said many towns in the area had their own versions of bottled soda pop.
When Randy Holden and his brother, Kent were old enough, they helped to bottle the pop. They started work at 3 a.m. in order to have the pop ready for trucks to deliver. The pop had several flavors and colors, visible through the clear glass bottle. Flavors were strawberry, orange, lemon, lime, black cherry, cream soda and root beer, in the appropriate colors.
The Ligonier Beverage Co. was eventually moved to Millersburg, then was sold.
A Ligonier bottle is on display in the visitor center’s museum. Collectors can also find a bottle listed on eBay for $20.
The Ligonier Visitor Center and its museum will open July 1, Peterson said. The center and museum is located in a 1920s-era gas station on the former Lincoln Highway, now S.R. 5, at Union Street.
