LIGONIER — West Noble senior Abraham Longoria signed his letter intent Thursday to run cross country and track at Bethel University.
“I have a lot of friends who go there, so when I went to visit I felt very welcomed,” Longoria said. “The team was very supportive.”
Five different West Noble graduates were on last year’s Pilot cross country roster, including Aden Burke, Erick Contreras, Justin Contreras, Alexander DeLuna and Jordan Shoemaker.
“I think I’ll fit in pretty well because a lot of my friends already go there,” Longoria said. “I think I’ll do well there.”
Longoria plans on studying business administration while at Bethel. He said his mother majored in that when she was in school but never finished.
“I feel like I’m the one who has to finish it,” Longoria said. He added he would be the first to graduate college in his family if he completed all four years.
Longoria made the KPC All-Area team last season after he placed fifth at the conference meet, followed by a seventh-place finish at sectional, 14th in the regional and 39th at semi-state. He ran a personal-best time of 16:31 during the 2019 season.
“It’s awesome. That’s always the highlight of every year coaching is when your guys sign to go on to the next level. He’s worked hard for it for four years, and it’s nice to see him be able to take that next step,” West Noble coach Rusty Emmert said.
Longoria was an integral part of the West Noble teams that qualified for the state finals the last three seasons.
“He does everything that’s required of him. He’ll show up during the summer to get his mileage in,” Emmert said. “He just does the right things. There’s no doubt that he won’t now, he’s done it all through high school. He’ll continue to do that at the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.