LIGONIER — Even adults have to do homework sometimes.
West Noble superintendent Galen Mast told school board members they will get reading assignments of board policy updates and language changes for each of the next three meetings. The policy updates are done annually each year, much like laws are updated and added to a code book each year.
Mast gave the first stack of reading out Monday night, to be completed before the Oct. 12 meeting.
“In tonight’s reading, the new language is in blue, the deleted language is in red,” Mast said.
As examples, policy updates include clarifications, updated language for notices to the media under the Indiana Open Door Law, and the district’s rights in responding to executive orders from the state’s governor.
In other business, the board approved its 2021 budget as published.
At the same time, the board approved the application to the state for an additional appropriation of $2.3 million from the district’s education fund to the operations fund. Treasurer Barbara Fought said the additional appropriation is a consequence of substantial cuts in the district’s 2020 budget process.
No one spoke at the required public hearing on the additional appropriation, held earlier in the meeting.
The board dealt with the third piece of the budget topic, approving a resolution for two transfers of a total of $800,000 from the education fund to the operations fund. The transfers are based on the official student enrollment of the district on a particular date.
“Any student enrolled on the February count was funded 100%, even if they are a virtual student,” Mast said. “It saved us $200,000 to $300,000.”
Mast noted that online numbers are decreasing as students are choosing to return to in-person instruction.
The board agreed to accept the Teacher Appreciation Grant, given annually to reward teachers who are highly effective or effective in their classrooms. The district receives the funds Dec. 1 and has 20 days to distribute them to licensed teachers according to the master contract. The grant dictates a formula for the amounts that can be given to highly effective and effective teachers.
Mast briefly returned to the topic of decreased enrollment at the end of the meeting, noting that enrollment is up in kindergarten and first grade, down in grades 2, 3, and 4, students are filling the middle school and the high school is holding steady with between 170 and 190 student per grade level.
Mast said 135 students had moved into the district for this year, but enrollment is still 80 fewer students that last school year.
“There are less kids in the region,” he said. “Young families move to Fort Wayne and Northwest Allen. What’s missing here is a Main Street committee to attract younger families. The campus is fine and a beautiful asset to the community.”
The board also approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Susan Sprague and Abigail Travis, middle school cooking club, effective immediately; Abigail Travis, middle school jazz band club, effective immediately. Renee Clark, middle school coding club, effective immediately; Krystal Zorn, middle school food service, effective Sept. 4; Stephanie Applegate, curriculum and data secretary, effective immediately; Tyler Alles, high school boys cross country assistant coach, effective immediately; and Matt Donat, middle school boys golf coach, effective immediately.
Leaves: Frank Lortie, bus driver, beginning Sept 14 through about Oct. 30, 2020.
Classified hires: Elisa Stoops, curriculum and data secretary at $14.25 per hour, eight hours per day, 2220 days; and Jessica Yoder, bus monitor at $10 per hour, three hours per day.
Service agreements: Ashley Libben, middle school homebound tutor at $32.50 per hour for the 2021 school year; Adam Tomlinson, middle school fishing club, $502; Terri Peterson, high school junior class concessions, $1,529; Tyler Schuller, high School fall sports assistant athletic director, $2,081; and Bill Lucas, high school additional assistant volleyball coach, $1,211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.