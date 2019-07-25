LIGONIER — The minutiae of running a city can sometimes be overwhelming. But sometimes, it’s necessary to reflect on who it helps.
That was the feeling at Monday evening’s Ligonier City Council meeting. There, a video showcasing the city’s history and where it’s going made its public debut.
The three-and-a-half minute spot is now up on Facebook and has elicited hundreds of reactions.
In the video, historic homes pan in and out of the frame, horses pulling buggies trot past and the camera soars above rolling hills on farms.
Narration over the scenes of the city describes its past, largely founded by a Jewish population, and a strong industrial center that thrives today.
Bringing the present into view, the narration also extols Ligonier’s cultural diversity and dual-language programs at West Noble School Corporation.
At the end of the video, close-ups of residents of Ligonier appeared on the screen.
Aaron Waggoner, a resident of Ligonier, made the video, city council member Chris Fought said.
“I just think it’s cool that we can use local talent,” Fought said.
He said a big inspiration for highlighting the city this way is that Albion did the same thing previously.
Council members had already seen the video when it premiered, but their responses to it remained the same as when they first saw it.
“It was done very well and I think it presents as good a picture as could possibly be presented,” council member Ken Schuman said. “It gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling.”
Mayor Patty Fisel told the council the video made her teary-eyed when she first saw it, to which many council members and department heads in the audience agreed.
“The people at the end,” Fisel said, referencing the Ligonier residents in the video. “That’s what it’s all about.”
After watching the film, the council conducted regular business. Part of this was to complete a pay matrix that had been worked on last year.
Back then, the city raised wages for its employees by 2.5%. But, at the time, it did not also raise wages for department heads.
“We didn’t want to neglect them,” Fisel said at the meeting, “but we can only do so much at a time.”
So, the council approved a measure that would raise each department head’s wages by $1,000 and increase part-time employee and Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin’s hourly wages by an amount that equates to the same raise.
The $1,000 increase also applies to salaries of Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn and Fisel.
The mayor pointed out how important it is to keep wages competitive and positions attractive in the region.
“We all know how important it is that we keep the wages of our employees where they need to be,” Fisel said. “Because, heaven forbid, that we ever need to replace one of them, we have to have the means or the tools to be able to recruit somebody new.”
Fisel said she spoke to the city’s financial advisor at Baker-Tilly about if they were able to do the raise in the next budget, and he said yes.
However, that yes was conditional: if the budget stays where it is now for the next two or three years, the raise can be sustained. Otherwise, the city will have to re-evaluate.
Other things the council approved included a new water conditioner for city hall and transferring funds to receive a grant for roads and bridges.
The water conditioner will cost $9,889 total, which includes a $5,000 installation fee. This, the council said, is an investment that will keep the building’s water pipes in better condition than using salt to make soft water.
The council had to transfer funds from existing accounts to fund number 258, the Local Road and Bridge Matching Grant Fund.
This matching fund, which the state of Indiana is matching for Ligonier and other communities, will fund projects in the city that would originally cost about $111,880. After the grant, these projects will cost Ligonier about $27,970.
